North Carolina (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy's outage map shows outages overnight in Western North Carolina leaving many without power on Christmas day.
Below is the number of consumers affected in six WNC counties as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday:
- 1,385 in Swain
- 941 in Buncombe
- 701 in Jackson
- 58 in Madison
- 56 in Graham
- 41 in Macon
If you are a Duke customer, you can check estimated times of power restoration here.
