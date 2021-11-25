SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported over 2,000 people in Simpsonville without power Thanksgiving morning.
The power outage map said there were 2,077 customers that were affected by 2 outages in the area.
Power has been restored in this area, according to Duke Power.
MORE NEWS: TreesUpstate takes over downtown GVL for Thanksgiving race
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.