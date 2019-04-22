GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A Greenville staple that embodies the taste of the South is expanding its menu.
Duke Sandwich Company, an important avenue for Duke Brands, plans to focus new menu items based on its popular spreads.
“Pimento Cheese, Chicken Salad and Egg Salad is such a big part of South Carolina,” said Duke Brands Vice President of marketing, Matthew Haskell, “we want to re-imagine are spreads while creating new sandwiches.”
Duke Sandwich Co. will debut its new menu items at the 2019 Artisphere. Once Artisphere wraps up on Sunday, May 12 customers will be able to enjoy those items at all three Upstate restaurants.
The business has three locations across the Upstate; on Poinsett Highway, Congaree Road and Augusta Road. The inside of all three restaurants will also be updated to tell the story of founder Eugenia Duke and the importance it has on the community.
“Eugenia Duke served 10,000 sandwiches in one day for soldiers back in World War I from the streets of Downtown Greenville,” Haskell said. “A lot of people who live in Greenville now aren’t from here. We want to make sure everyone knows the history and importance to our area.”
