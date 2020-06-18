Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced that Carolina's-founded Duke's Mayonnaise has become the new title sponsor of the regular season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte.
In the past three years, the games have had a combined economic impact of $145 million in the Charlotte Community. Officials say that is in addition to $78 million spent on 135,000 hotel room bookings.
The Duke's Mayo Classic will take place September 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased here.
The 19th-Annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl will take place this bowl season at a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a matchup of the ACC against the Big Ten Conference. The SEC will rotate with the Big Ten every other year.
Duke’s Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc., which was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 and operates manufacturing facilities in multiple states including right here in Mauldin, SC.
More news: Anderson woman says $125,000 win feels like a new start at happiness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.