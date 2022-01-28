GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lauren Holly, also known as the actress who played Mary Swanson in "Dumb and Dumber", stopped by a Greenville brewery Wednesday night.
Double Stamped Brewery is a 90s inspired brewery whose namesake comes from the 1994 hit comedy. The brewery is located on Laurens Road.
The brewery has a giant mural of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as their characters, Lloyd and Harry.
Holly said she "came upon [the] mural... and completed it" in an Instagram post.
"We were totally surprised by Lauren Holly’s visit," said the Owner of Double Stamp Brewery Nate Tomforde. "She didn’t identify herself and we didn’t recognize her. When we saw her post the next morning, we were so excited and honored that she would visit our brewery. Our name Double Stamp Brewery is based on the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’ in which she plays a major character named ‘Mary Swanson’. Now we just need Lloyd Daniels and Jim Carrey to come visit!”
Here's a look at the full mural at Double Stamp Brewery:
