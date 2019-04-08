DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duncan police said a man with a suitcase full of drugs was arrested Monday after leading an officer on a chase.
Police said the incident began when the officer attempted to pull over a driver for not wearing a seat belt. A chase ensued, which ended when the driver ran through a yard ended up crashing into a concrete barrier next to a building. Police said the driver then tried to flee on foot but was captured.
Police said the suspect had a gun and “a veritable smorgasbord of narcotics in a black plastic suitcase in his car.”
Police said the suitcase contained ecstasy, cocaine, heroin, meth, assorted pills, needles, scales, and pipes.
“This guy was also driving on a suspended license and had no insurance on his car,” police said.
Police did not release the name of the suspect or his charges at this time.
MORE NEWS - Number of children going to ER with suicidal thoughts, attempts has doubled, study finds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.