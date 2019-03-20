DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Duncan Police Department announced Wednesday they are searching for any family members of a fallen officer who may still be living in the area.
Officer Charley Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 23, 1939.
Duncan Police said Smith will be inducted into the SC Criminal Justice Hall of Fame in Columbia in May and the police department would like to invite any of Smith’s relatives to the ceremony.
Anyone with information is asked to call (864) 949-6600 or email contact@duncanpd.org.
The Laurens Police Department has also tracked down family members of an officer killed in 1921 who will also inducted into the law enforcement hall of fame this year.
