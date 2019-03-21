Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Police Department is looking for family members of a fallen police officer named Charlie Smith who was killed in the line of duty almost 80 years ago.
The search began when the Duncan Police Chief Carl Long realized that Officer Charlie Smith had not been inducted into the South Carolina Criminal Justice Hall of Fame. Chief Long went on a research and fact-finding mission to get Officer Smith nominated and voted in. His mission tells a great story but so far, it does not identify any living relatives who could be honored at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 1st.
Officer Charlie Smith’s grave is located behind the Duncan First Baptist Church. His tombstone says he was a Water Tender 1st Class with the U.S. Navy during World War I.
Chief Long and others have been scouring old newspaper articles, court documents and census information trying to track down living relatives of Smith’s who may or may not know what happened on June 23 in 1939.
That’s when, according to records, Officer Smith arrested a man in the morning for drunkedness and transported him to jail, asking that he be kept there until he sobered up. Newspaper articles say Officer Smith even instructed that the man be given a good dinner which he (Smith) would pay for. But later that day, the man was released from jail and he found Officer Smith talking to a Deputy Sheriff in front of the Old Duncan Post Office.
Chief Long says, “He came up and asked to speak to Officer Smith. He got Officer Smith to walk with him maybe 100 yards down the road. He had a shotgun propped by his door and he shot him in the leg and he bled out.”
At 47 years old, Charlie Smith reportedly died on his way to the hospital leaving behind his wife and five children. He’d served as a policeman in Duncan for seven years and prior to that he was an officer at Lyman and Tucapau, an old mill police department.
There have been a lot of challenges in finding Officer Smith’s family members. Along with the passage of time, Smith is obviously a very common last name and the first name “Charlie” has been spelled different ways in different documents. Even the church were Officer Smith was buried lots its records in a fire years ago.
It’s possible that a member of Smith’s family living in the Cincinnati area may have tried to make contact years ago but that trail has been lost too.
If you happen to know anything about Officer Smith’s living relatives you’re asked to contact the Duncan Police Department 864-949-6600 OR EMAIL CONTACT@DUNCANPD.ORG
