Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a lucky winner is $250,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in a scratch-off game.
Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pats #2 in Inman along Asheville Highway.
According to lottery officials, the winner, who was not named, said she stared at the ticket for a day before she believed that she had won.
Once the win sank in, the woman told lottery officials she slept like a baby thinking up ways to spend the prize money.
"It feels amazing," she told officials.
One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 Win Win Win game at odds of 1 in 660,000.
