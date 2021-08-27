GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan, the representative of South Carolina's 3rd District, has announced he co-sponsored an Article of Impeachment against President Joe Biden following the recent events in Afghanistan.
Duncan announced his support via Twitter on Friday.
It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis.— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 27, 2021
Link to my statement: https://t.co/SXlLi9vk2x
Duncan said that by withdrawing American troops in a way that went against military advice, Biden left behind American civilians and Afghan allies. He adds that they also left behind taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment.
“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” said Duncan. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”
“Impeachment is a very serious matter, and one I do not take lightly. It saddens me that it has come to this, but the President’s actions have proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution. President Biden has been derelict in his duties and neglected the responsibility the office of the president requires,” said Duncan. “It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis.”
