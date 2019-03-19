Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people they say are connected to the March 17 shooting death of 31-year-old Jamie Smith and another shooting three days earlier.
Deputies say 22-year-old Adam Thomas Byrum and 21-year-old Corina Veronica Castro have been charged not only with Smith's death, but investigators have also charged the two for a double shooting that occurred sometime during the night of March 13 and the early morning hours of March 14.
According to deputies, during that incident, two gunshot victims showed up at St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say they have since learned that Byrum and Castro set up the victims under the pretense of a narcotics transaction.
Deputies say that Byrum and Castro met the victims of the March 14 shooting at Locust Hill Baptist Church off Locust Hill Road, however upon making contact with the car, deputies say that both suspects fired multiple rounds into the car, striking the victims, who then drove themselves to the hospital for treatment. Both victims are in stable but serious condition according to the sheriff's office.
The victims in that shooting were identified as Kalo McCullough and JaCori Ashley, according to their families.
McCullough's mother said the bullet hit him in his lungs and left him paralyzed from the chest down.
Ashley's family said he was shot multiple times, including a wound to the face, but was able to drive himself and McCullough to the hospital.
Deputies say on Monday afternoon they responded to Locust Hill Road in an attempt to arrest Byrum and Castro. During that time, Byrum ran out of the residence attempting to flee but was intercepted by a K-9 officer. Deputies say Castro was arrested without incident.
Since being arrested, deputies say they have learned of the involvement of Byrum and Castro in the murder of Jamie Smith. Investigators with the sheriff's office say that the suspects arranged to meet Smith on Locust Hill Road and when Byrum and Castro approached his vehicle, they opened the door and shot Smith to death.
Smith was found dead in a pickup truck on the side of the road over the weekend.
Byrum and Castro have been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Both Byrum and Castro are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
Both suspects appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday and bond was denied for both suspects.
