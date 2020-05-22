Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with checks stolen from a local church in Marion.
Deputies say David Lee Clyburn and Stacy Lynn Lamb of Marion were arrested and charged with the theft.
Detectives say an investigation led to Lamb, who they say stole the checks from Carson's Chapel United Methodist Church, and Clyburn who investigators say was caught on camera at a local store trying to use them.
Clyburn was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Lamb was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretense and larceny.
Both are being held at the McDowell County Jail.
