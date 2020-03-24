BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - DuPont State Recreational Forest is temporarily closed until further notice, the Friends of DuPont Forest announced Tuesday.
The group said the forest saw a large number of people visiting last weekend who did not follow social distancing guidelines, prompting the closure.
Below is the full statement from Friends of DuPont Forest:
Like many other public lands in Western North Carolina, DuPont Forest got hammered with visitors over the weekend. There were too many people unwilling to follow the social distancing guidelines putting the health of our community at risk.
We want to stress that the NC Forest Service did not take this decision lightly. They explored every option to keep the Forest accessible. They know how much we rely on our public lands and understand how important getting outside in the woods can help in a time of crisis. Given the crowds (and lack of social distancing) the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus in our community was just too high. We applaud them for taking the necessary steps to protect the community, staff, and first responders.
Friends of DuPont Forest has spent the last 20 years encouraging everyone to get outside and explore DuPont Forest and other public lands. Right now we encourage everyone to stay home, explore your backyard, and stay safe.
DuPont State Forest is home to several beautiful waterfalls and was a filming location for the first Hunger Games film.
