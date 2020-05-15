(FOX Carolina) -- DuPont State Recreational Forest has begun a phased reopening, officials say.
Public access will only be allowed to movement based areas, such as the trail system. Minimal services, facilities and assistance will be available for visitors.
Officials say responsible recreation is critical during this time, as well as social distancing.
Visitors can expect the following during phase one of reopening:
- DuPont State Recreational Forest is open daily, 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Most of the trail system is open, and visitors should come prepared to access trails and to keep moving. Come prepared to share trails with all types of users. Trail courtesy is critical during this time to ensure safe access for everyone.
- Parking is limited to Fawn Lake Access Area, Guion Farm Access Area and Corn Mill Shoals Access Area. Expect crowding and limited parking.
- Portable toilets are available. Permanent restrooms are not available.
Gathering areas of the forest remain closed to encourage movement and separation. These areas include the following:
- High Falls Access Area, Hooker Falls Access Area, and Lake Imaging Access Area
- Visitor Center and Office
- Triple Falls Trail and Staircase, Base of High Falls Trail and the area at the base of Bridal Veil (Waterfall viewing areas remain available. Remember social distancing. Remain patient. Wait your turn.)
- Three Lakes Trail
- All picnic areas
- Swimming areas and waterfronts
- Hooker Falls, Fawn Lake, Lake Dense and Lake Alford
MORE NEWS - YMCA of Greenville to reopen on May 18th under new safety measures, including temperature checks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.