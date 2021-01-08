Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road that was closed to traffic following the formation of a sinkhole early Friday morning has reopened.
According to the Greenville Police Department's Twitter page, the sinkhole was located on Duvall Drive.
Police say the roadway was closed between Parkins Mill Road and Parkins Lake Road.
A city spokesman said the road reopened after Greenville Water crews filled the sinkhole with gravel as a temporary fix for the weekend. The damaged section of road will be re-paved next week in conjunction with the SCDOT.
