FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Roof, on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

(AP)- Dylann Roof has filed the next step in his federal appeal. On Wednesday, Roof's lawyers filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to challenge the court's confirmation of his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously upheld Roof's conviction and sentence, rejecting arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Now, Roof wants the full court to consider his appeal.

