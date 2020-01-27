SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A major tech company is commending an Upstate school for its use of technology.
Today representatives from Apple gave its Distinguished School award to E.P. Todd School, a K-8 and Montessori school in Spartanburg.
The tigers are now one of less than 500 schools in 34 countries with the special award, which they earned it for using technology creatively and responsibly.
The days of computer labs are gone and now every student at the school knows how to use their very own MacBook as well as iPads and iPhones.
Megan Bush, the school's technology integration specialist, said they don't let the tech teach the kids, but they use it as a way to build off lessons.
"It's the best assistant to a teacher," Bush said. "[It's great] when the student can get up to date information, especially when they're researching. They're able to do it safely here at school due to our firewall and they're able to create something."
The school will retain the title until 2022. Next month Jesse Boyd Elementary in Spartanburg will receive its second Apple Distinguished School award.
