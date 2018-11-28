SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's not every day you see a medical helicopter land near you, and it's usually a serious sign when it does. But for neighbors near a grassy field in Six Mile, a Greenville Hospital System helicopter landing near them turned out not to be much of a cause for concern.
David Ellis with EagleMed tells FOX Carolina the GHS helicopter landed in the field Wednesday because the pilot noticed a light in the cockpit indicated fluctuating oil pressure. Protocol calls for pilots to immediately land at a safe area as soon as possible, and Ellis says by FAA standards this isn't an emergency landing.
Ellis says the helicopter proceeded to land near Six Mile, and a mechanic determined a part needed to be replaced. The mechanic will have to wait for the part to come in, but it should be replaced Thursday morning. Ellis says once that's done, the helicopter will fly out from the field. Until then, a Pickens County deputy will stand guard near it to make sure nobody messes with it.
The helicopter had just gotten maintenance done at a facility in Tennessee. During this trip, the helicopter received an upgrade to its radio, which is used to contact hospitals and EMS units on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.