EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 40 cars are already in line at Easley High School for today's House of Raeford chicken sale.
The sale starts at 10 a.m., but Russell Ohlrogge, who is first in line, arrived at 5 a.m. for his spot.
"I have a family of five. We have three kids and I'm also getting [it] for my elderly in-laws because they haven't really left the house since it all started," he said.
Today's deals are for 40 lb cases of:
- Tenders for $45
- Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts for $45
- Jumbo Boneless Thighs for $35
- Frozen Party Wings for$60
