ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began Monday in Georgia for the state's two U.S. Senate runoffs.
The early voting period runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties. It could determine the outcome of the races between Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
A majority of votes before the Nov. 3 general election were cast in person during early voting.
The period could be even more important during the runoffs because of the shortened period for voters to request and return ballots by mail.
More than 125,000 people cast ballots in October on the first day of early voting. Lines were long then and could be long again Monday.
More news: 'Relieved': US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.