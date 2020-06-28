LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Four people were reportedly injured early Sunday morning as the result of a crash at the Laurens County Speedway.
A Facebook post from the Laurens County Speedway - The Darlington of Dirt says the accident involved a late model car jumping a wall and going through a fence.
Four people were injured. Courtney Snow with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says two of the victims were airlifted to area hospitals.
"Please pray for all involved," the speedway wrote.
