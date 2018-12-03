Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning a crash in Travelers Rest caused significant damage to the VFW off U.S. Highway 25 in Travelers Rest.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 4:30 a.m. truck was heading north on Highway 25 when the driver of a tractor trailer made an improper lane change forcing the truck driver to swerve to avoid the 18 wheeler.
After swerving, the truck traveled across the median, then the south bound lanes before crashing into the VFW.
We're told by a member of the VFW post at the time of the incident no one was there and no one was injured.
Troopers tell us the driver of the tractor trailer didn't stop, and the driver of the truck will not be charged.
