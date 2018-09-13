McCormick, SC (FOX Carolina) – A small earthquake was detected in South Carolina Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred just before 1:30 a.m.
The epicenter was 1.6 miles southeast of McCormick and 21 miles southwest of Greenwood.
Small earthquakes in the Carolinas are not uncommon. Most are not felt by humans.
