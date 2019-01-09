Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, firefighters with the Anderson Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire.
The fire happened at a home located at 1409 Evergreen Street.
Right now we're told there aren't any injuries and according to dispatch the scene is still active.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.