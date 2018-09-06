Thursday morning around 4:00 a.m. deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on West Lee Road in Taylors.
When deputies arrived they discovered a 30-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies administered immediate first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
His condition is not known at this time.
Deputies are investigating the scene and ask anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
We have a crew on the way and will bring you more details when they become available.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
More news: Dispatch: Greenville Co. deputies responding to shooting on Edwards Rd.