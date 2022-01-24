GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) and the IRS have begun accepting individual tax returns Monday, Jan. 24.
The SCDOR said it will begin processing returns Feb. 7 to allow employers to meet the Jan. 31 W-2 submission deadline.
The filing deadline for both state and federal returns is Monday, April 18.
You can use the online tools provided by the SCDOR and IRS to help you prepare to file those returns.
Here are some tips for filing from the SCDOR:
- File electronically and choose direct deposit for the fastest and most accurate processing.
- Gather your important tax documents, like W-2s and 1099s, before you file. Year-end stubs may not match what your employer reports to us, which can slow down your return and refund.
- Make sure your current mailing address is included before submitting your return, even if you choose direct deposit as your refund option.
MORE NEWS: DHEC: 140K at-home rapid Covid tests now available for pickup in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.