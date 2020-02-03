ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Earth Fare, the Asheville, NC-based chain specialty natural and organic supermarkets, announced Monday that it plans to begin closing all stores and start inventory liquidation sales.
The company said employees were notified of the impending closure.
"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership," Earth Fare said in a PR Newswire release.
The company is urging shoppers to take advantage of the inventory liquidation savings. Store fixtures will also be for sale.
MORE NEWS - I-385, I-85 interchange named for the president? 2 Upstate lawmakers would like to see it happen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.