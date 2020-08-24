GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville-based Earth Fare confirmed on Monday they plan to reopen the Greenville store.
The store, located on Pelham Road, will reopen on September 2, 2020.
Earth Fare stores closed in February 2020 after its previous management filed for bankruptcy.
The organic grocer said Asheville businessman Dennis Hulsing purchased Earth Fare out of bankruptcy in March 2020.
The Greenville location will be the ninth of twelve Earth Fare stores slated to reopen under Hulsing's leadership.
Hulsing intends to continue to grow the stores throughout the southeast region and keep its headquarters rooted in Asheville, the company said.
