GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Columbia and multiple areas in North Carolina, according to the United States Geological Service.
The earthquake was two kilometers in depth, according to the service.
Th earthquake was 2.7 miles of Lilesville, NC, 29.7 miles of Laurinburg, NC, 30.9 miles from Albemarle, NC, 31.2 miles of Pinehurst, NC and 90.6 miles of Columbia, SC.
This is the 20th earthquake reported in South Carolina since Dec. 27.
