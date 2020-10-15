Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, October 15, the State of South Carolina, along with eight other states, will take part in the Great Southeast ShakeOut at 10:15 a.m.
The purpose of the drill is to teach residents how to stay safe during an earthquake. For most people, in most situations, this involves "Drop, Cover and Hold On".
Experts say people should:
- Drop where they are, onto your hands and knees.
- Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk.
- Hold On to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).
Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities, and households are all encouraged to participate.
Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2020 be observed October 11-17 in South Carolina.
Worldwide, 12 million people are expected to participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills today.
So far in 2020, there have been eight low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. The largest quake ever recorded on the Eastern seaboard occurred just outside of Charleston in 1886. It registered a 7.3 magnitude.
