COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that another earthquake hit South Carolina late on Tuesday night.

USGS said the first earthquake hit at 11:29p.m. 5.7 miles southeast Elgin, South Carolina and had a magnitude of 1.3. The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometers

This makes 14 earthquakes in South Carolina since Dec. 27.

