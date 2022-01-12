COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that another earthquake hit South Carolina late on Tuesday night.
USGS said the first earthquake hit at 11:29p.m. 5.7 miles southeast Elgin, South Carolina and had a magnitude of 1.3. The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometers
This makes 14 earthquakes in South Carolina since Dec. 27.
