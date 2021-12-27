COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake that was reported in the Columbia area Monday has been upgraded to a 3.3, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was felt in Elgin in Kershaw County.
It was felt in the Columbia area as well.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said they’re aware of the earthquake and ask for residents not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.