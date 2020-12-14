EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley City Council voted in favor of passing a mask ordinance on Monday night.
The ordinance will require anyone in a public space that is not able to socially distance to wear a mask and will go into effect on December 26 at midnight.
According city council, there is no legal penalty for enforcement, but if issues do arise in certain areas, city council says there are laws in place already for law enforcement to get involved should the situation arise.
The ordinance has a number of exemptions. Included in those exemptions are children under six, people with medical or mental health conditions and those who cannot wear a mask due to work requirements.
City council said that people who have completed the coronavirus vaccine process, taking both doses and waiting two weeks, are also exempt.
Council also noted that people who are alone or in their cars do not need a mask.
Easley city council says that the ordinance will be revisited each month based on the city's COVID-19 numbers.
Pickens county, the county that Easley is located in, has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the state of South Carolina.
MORE NEWS: Trump says Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.