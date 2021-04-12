EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley City Council voted to terminate the face mask mandate on Monday night, but some places will still require them.
Despite the decision, the City is still recommending individuals to continue to wear face coverings in public buildings, retail shops and foodservice establishments.
The City Council also stressed that private businesses such as stores or restaurants can still require people to wear a mask while visiting the establishment.
More news: Ingles to provide paid time to fully vaccinated employees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.