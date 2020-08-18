Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the City of Easley held their second meeting to consider an ordinance approving the sale of the property for the Silos project.
Silos Holdings LLC is hoping to turn the old building into an open-air food and entertainment venue.
Today's meeting was the second, as required by state law, to be conducted prior to the sale of the property. Easley City council voted in favor of the sale unanimously 7-0.
Their agreement includes a number of progress milestones that need to be met, including the Silos opening to the public by June 30, 2021.
The city will have less control of the project after the sale, but said the developers are making sufficient progress on the project.
(0) comments
