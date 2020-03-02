EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's been 16 years since Capt. Kimberly Hampton was killed by hostile fire in Iraq, but today her supporters are making sure her memory lives on.
The Easley community is coming together this morning at the dedication for the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park at 10 a.m. by the Hampton Memorial Library, 304 Biltmore Rd.
Hampton, an Easley native, was the first female military pilot in U.S. history to be killed when shot down by hostile fire. She was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Purple Heart.
Senator Lindsey Graham will be making remarks at the ceremony.
