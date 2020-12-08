EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Easley husband and wife come to an agreement on how they plan to spend their six-figure prize.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL), a man was home alone when he scratched off a ticket worth $125,00. He immediately called his wife but she thought her husband was joking until she came home and saw the ticket for herself.
The husband told SCEL deciding how to spend the winnings was the easy part.
“We paid off the house,” the husband told South Carolina Education Lottery officials, who caught up with the winner a few days after cashing in his ticket.
SCEL officials said ticket was purchased from the Hot Spot on JC Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.
