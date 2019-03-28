EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Pickens County couple said they lost everything when two fires destroyed their mobile home on March 10.
David and Paula Lee said the first fire at their home on Lynch Court was small but forced them to leave.
The next morning, the Lees said they got a call from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office alerting them of the second fire that destroyed everything.
Deputies said the first fire happened about 10 p.m. The couple smelled smoke while they were cooking, but they were concerned because they told deputies a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into their driveway earlier in the day.
A few hours later, deputies said a second flame up occurred.
Deputies said the fires were eventually deemed accidental.
“Detectives investigated the scene on two occasions and were unable to locate any evidence indicating the use of any type of accelerant,” Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in an email.
Hashe added, “We have not determined definitively what caused the fire but no evidence of criminal activity has been discovered at this time.”
Hashe said the case has been closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.