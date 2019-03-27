EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home fire in Easley has left one couple with a tough task of starting over.
David and Paula Lee say the fire happened March 10, 2019. But it was more than one.
According to the Easley Fire Department, the first fire was at 9:30 that night and started under the mobile home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. The family said they were going to stay at another location after the first fire and go back the next day to try and clean up and salvage what they could from the home.
However, that didn’t go as planned. Fire officials say the received another call around 4:30 the next morning for the same mobile home.
The second fire completely destroyed the home.
FOX Carolina spoke with the homeowners Wednesday evening, and as you can imagine, they’re devastated by what has happened.
“It just changes my whole attitude,” David said. “I can have a good day, and as soon as we pulled up here.... it’s devastating.”
Paula’s daughter has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.
