The mother of a 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash needs your help covering funeral expenses.
Hazel Perras was thrown from her car when it went off highway 107 last week and her body wasn't found until days later.
Tomorrow Hazel’s mom Sabrina Price said they are hosting a benefit concert at Greenville-Pickens Speedway to celebrate her daughter’s life and raise money to help covering the mounting final expenses.
“Hazel was amazing. She was beautiful inside and especially outside. She cared so much about everybody she came into contact with. She was always smiling. That was her best feature, was her smile,” Hazel’s sister, Andi Smith, said. “She was a loving sister and daughter and aunt and just a great friend.”
The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. Cory Stone and AWDIMH Crew both volunteered to perform for free. The family will be selling plates of barbecue for $10 each, as well as shirts, bracelets and car stickers. They’re hoping to raise $8,000.
Price said many people have donated their time, talents and resources to help make the benefit concert happen.
“I had no idea how many people knew her. It’s great. I’ve had hundreds of calls from people. I had no idea she knew that many people [and just] to be 21 years old,” Price said.
There will also be a memorial on Sunday, smith said. That goes from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Walhalla Depot at 301 S. College St. in Walhalla.
