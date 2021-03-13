Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) — An Easley mom needs your help after losing everything in a house fire earlier this week.
The fire destroyed her home on Harris Trail in Easley.
Sabrina Harris said her life changed in a matter of minutes.
“Me and my younger son had left to go to the store and by the time we got back my home was up in flames,” Harris said.
Harris said the only thing on her mind was older son, who had been home alone on Tuesday night.
“I was so terrified because I thought my son got burned alive. I thought I was going to pass out right there. Literally, I felt like I was dying,” Harris said.
Her prayers were answered when her son was found safe. He and his dog ran to another house to try and get help. Two other pets are still missing.
“I found one of my puppies under my bed. Abby, she had died from the smoke. My other puppy, Gracie, is still missing and my cat, Casper is still missing. At this point we’re still looking for them,” Harris said.
Both animals have been missing since the fire on Tuesday night and Harris is asking for the Easley community to be on the lookout.
Casper is a white cat with blue eyes. Gracie is a white dog with black spots around both eyes and ears.
“Everything that happened is devastating because we lost everything, but I thank God my son is okay and I hope I find my fur babies and try to rebuild and move on,” Harris said.
If you would like to help out, you can make a donation directly to Sabrina Harris through the following methods:
Zelle: sabrinadharris75@gmail.com
PayPal: sabrinadharris75@gmail.com
Cash App: sabrinadharris75
Anyone with information about Harris’ lost pets can email her directly at sabrinadharris75@gmail.com.
