EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley firefighters say a car smashed into the front of a dentist's office Saturday afternoon and sparked a fire inside the building.
Capt. Matthew Littleton tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 5 p.m. as a car hitting Advanced Family Dentistry. When fire crews first arrived on scene, Littleton says they saw flames and also called in a structure fire, heightening their response.
Littleton says witnesses were able to get the driver out. That person was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
Easley PD is investigating what happened. They say the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash, but the driver's condition is unknown right now.
Littleton also praised crews for their quick work, noting their training helped them prepare for virtually any situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.