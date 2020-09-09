Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, firefighters with the Easley Fire Department responded to a residential fire on West 5th Avenue.
Firefighters say the fire happened around 2:48 p.m. and involved a mobile home.
The fire was reported by police officers who were in the area at the time of the fire and saw smoke coming from the home. When firefighters arrived on scene, they say fire could be seen coming from the rear of the home.
Firefighters say none of their personnel were injured while battling the flames, but two people in the home sustained minor burns from the fire. They were evaluated on scene by EMS crews.
Chief Littleton with the Easley Fire Department said the early notification by police significantly reduced the damage from the fire. Firefighters say there were no smoke alarms or fire suppression systems present in the home.
Firefighters say the fire began in the kitchen.
