EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - We know first responders have a leg up when it comes to facing the snow and ice because of their equipment.
Easley firefighters tell us there's one tool in their arsenal they value above almost all else: chains.
"When the community dials 911, because they have an emergency, they expect us to respond," said Chief Matthew Littleton of the Easley Fire Department. "We have to be able to respond."
It doesn't matter if snow, ice or freezing rain is hitting the pavement.
"We have to be able to respond," said Littleton.
Easley firefighters have a lot to check off ahead of a storm, so it's ironic one of their most valuable tools boils down to a simple switch of button that enables chains.
"With the automatic chains you’re able to leave them up and you’re able to drive highway speeds or safe speeds," said Littleton.
When the main roads are clear, the chains under their engine stay up. However, if ice makes the roads a sudden skating rink, a firefighter can engage the switch and it will sling the chain underneath their tires causing traction. When they're no longer needed, it brings the chain back up.
It wasn't always this simple. Firefighters in Easley used to manually wrap chains around the tire. Fire trucks are not four wheel drive.
"We had to take it and jack the truck up or roll them up on blocks and wrap the outer rear tire with actual chains," said Littleton.
It's a tool allowing first responders to respond to calls faster but more importantly safer.
"Having this type of equipment helps gives us the best possible chance of making it to that emergency call," said Littleton. "Whereas without it, we are causing damage to the roads, or we’re not able to respond."
