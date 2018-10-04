EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - In the wake of the deadly shooting in Florence that claimed the life of one officer and left six others wounded, businesses and groups across South Carolina are pitching in to help out any way they can.
One of those businesses is right here in the Upstate. Easley gift shop Under The Carolina Moon is now selling a special T-shirt to raise money for the officers and their families.
For $15.95, customers can purchase a shirt, featuring graphic cues like like the palmetto tree and moon; the American flag with the thin blue line, and the Bible verse Matthew 5:9, which reads "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called Children of God." The net proceeds of the sale will go to the official fund set up for the officers and their families.
The "PeaceMaker Florence" shirt is available for pre-order at this link. The first batch of shirts should ship out on October 15.
Angel Rice, owner of Under The Carolina Moon, tells FOX Carolina "Our prayer is that we will be able to make a small difference during such a large tragedy."
Under The Palmetto Moon has supported the family of fallen officers before and still sells merchandise supporting those in public service.
