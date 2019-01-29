Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Easley High School announced the hiring of a new head football coach.
Gill Payne, Athletic Director for the school says that the school has hired 35-year-old Caleb King as the new head coach for the Green Wave.
King comes to Easley from Havelock High School in NC where he built the highest scoring offense in the state and finished the 2018 season 13-1.
In his career as a head coach, Payne says King has already earned a record of 50-8.
According to Payne, Caleb's other accomplishments also include:
- Coaching in 5 state championships and 10 Eastern Finals
- Winning 13 Conference Championships
- As a head coach, has never lost a conference game
- As a head coach, offenses have averaged 49 points per game
- 2018 #1 offense in North Carolina averaging 59 points per game
- 2017 Coastal 3A Coach of the Year
Before beginning his head coaching career, King was defensive coordinator at Havelock High School and an assistant coach at West Craven High School.
Coach King holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and a Masters in School Administration, both from East Carolina University.
Coach King, his wife Jenna, and his children Caden and Scarlett will be relocating to the Upstate this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.