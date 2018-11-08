Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning Athletic Director, Gill Payne, with the Easley High School Athletic Department announced the resignation of Easley Head Coach John Windham.
Payne said that effective immediately, Coach Windham will no longer be heading up the school's football program.
Windham had been at the helm of the Green Wave Program for four seasons and was previously a defensive coordinator at Furman University.
Payne says defensive backs coach Neal Smith has assumed the Interim Head Coach position while the search process is underway.
