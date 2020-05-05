EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Easley city firefighters are investigating a fire that badly damaged a home on Shefwood Drive Early Tuesday morning.
Emergency dispatchers said the fire was reported around 4:20 a.m.
The roof on the second story of the house appeared to completely destroyed when our news crew arrived just before 7 a.m.
The homeowner told our crew they are confident that a lightning strike caused the fire.
The homeowner heard a loud boom from an Upstairs bedroom right before the fire broke out.
The homeowner was inside with a roommate. Both of them and a dog made it outside safely.
The homeowner said the second floor of house is a total loss, including furniture.
An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton said lightning is a possibility, but firefighters are not yet ruling anything out.
No other details were immediately available.
