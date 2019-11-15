EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Zoey Allen is a 2nd grade student with big ideas and a heart to help others. But her ideas have inspiration, and a recent field trip to the Dream Center inspired her to rally support for those who need help from the center.
Zoey decided she wanted to do something to help the Dream Center, so she decided to rally her peers to donate a truckload of supplies to the center. She asked students for Cantu hair products, feminine products, skin-sensitive deodorant, eyeliner, mascara, razors, cleaning wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, hand soap, baby wipes, and body wash and shampoo.
Zoey and the truck arrived at the center on Friday, and she was joined by the mayor of Easley, McKissick's principal, and the teacher that helped her organize the donation drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.