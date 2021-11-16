EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department announced that a 4-year-old child suffered injuries following an accidental shooting near Hillcrest Drive on Tuesday night.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was transported to the hospital with an abrasion on his forehead but officer believe the injury is not life-threatening.
According to officers, the child got ahold of the gun and fired it accidentally.
We a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.
